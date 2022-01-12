Bengals vs. Raiders injury report: Tee Higgins limited with foot injury

All but one player for the Cincinnati Bengals participated in Wednesday’s practice. But one addition to the latest injury report stands out.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is listed as a limited participant with a foot injury.

This could mean one of a couple things. Higgins either came into Wednesday with a minor injury and didn’t partake in every drill, or suffered the injury during practice and was sidelined accordingly. The latter is usually what happens.

Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, Higgins appeared fine during the portion of practice open to the media.

Higgins participated and looked OK during the open portion of media availability. Will be something to monitor tomorrow morning. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 12, 2022

Popping up with an injury in the middle of the week isn’t ideal, but it’s not a death sentence. It all depends on if Higgins’ injury is bad enough to keep him out of the team’s final practice on Thursday.

Nearly every other development was positive for Cincinnati. Ricardo Allen (concussion), and Stanley Morgan (hamstring) were limited after not practicing Tuesday. Vernon Hargreaves III (ankle) was also upgraded from limited to full participation.

Jalen Davis (ankle) remained limited and Josh Tupou (knee) remained out. Don’t expect Tupou to suit up on Saturday at this point. Everyone else was a full participant.

The Las Vegas Raiders released an injury report nearly identical to the one from Tuesday, as they’ve just gone through walkthroughs thus far. The only difference shows rookie safety Tre’Von Moehrig (shoulder) going from limited to full.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get everything you need to know about the Bengals. And check out our podcasts here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our YouTube channel, Megaphone, and on iTunes!