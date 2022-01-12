The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Curse Reverse

It’s here.

A game three decades in the making for the Cincinnati Bengals. It has been 31 years since the team has won a playoff game and a lot of fans point to the game against the Raiders back in early 1991 wherein star running back, Bo Jackson, suffered a career-ending injury.

Cincinnati eventually lost the game, entered a stretch of seasons known as “The Lost Decade” and subsequently suffered through an 0-7 postseason run since Jackson’s injury.

But, it appears that this year’s team is as poised to break that curse as any of the past seven roster iterations. To help us preview the big game, we bring in Bengals and NFL Draft Twitter star, Joe Goodberry.

Join us for all of the fun at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, or check it on your favorite audio streamer afterwards!