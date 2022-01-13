Bengals vs. Raiders time, TV channel, online stream, radio, replay and more

The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders are meeting up for Round 2 after Cincinnati walked away with the road win during the regular season. The rematch in the Queen City is set to be a cold one that favors the Ohio-based team.

Still, quarterback Derek Carr and running back Josh Jacobs will give the Bengals all they can handle, while the defense did a great job limiting Joe Burrow and the passing game in the first meeting.

The last time these teams met, the final score may have been a bit misleading. It was a close game until Cincinnati pulled away late. Prior to that it was a very close low-scoring match.

Can both defenses replicate that this Saturday?

It’s safe to say that quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense have caught fire the final few weeks of the season (aside from them being off last week). He threw for almost 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders secondary will have their hands full trying to contain Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The best way to do that may be for Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue to put pressure on Burrow as often as possible.

The Raiders are going to do their best to spread the ball around, but they would be smart to get tight end Darren Waller as involved as possible after only giving him limited attempts the first go around. That is one of the biggest weaknesses in a Bengals defense that has done a great job against the run and an okay job against the pass.

Despite Carr being the clear veteran quarterback over Burrow, this will be the first playoff game for both of these quarterbacks. The young Bengals really only have a couple of players left from the 2015 playoff game.

However, the veterans Cincinnati has brought in these past two offseasons have quite a bit of playoff experience between them. Not to mention head coach Zac Taylor was on a Super Bowl-coaching staff right before being hired as the Bengals’ coach.

It’s hard not to be excited to see Burrow and this offense in the playoffs for the first time. This team is way ahead of schedule, but they look like a dangerous group already.