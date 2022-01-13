Bengals News (1/13): No one is laughing anymore

Taylor-Made Takes: Zac Taylor talks about the AFC Wild Card and preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders

I think one thing that is special about this team is that we've played some big games over the course of the season, but they've never really felt big the way the players acted. What I mean by that is they didn't act uptight and make mistakes because they were nervous. This team has been really loose and done a great job with that. They're confident in how they prepare. It's going to serve us well.

Know Before You Go When The Bengals Host The Raiders on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in the AFC Playoffs

The Bengals are expecting a full house at Saturday's 4:30 p.m. game against the Raiders. The Bengals strongly encourage fans to arrive early for faster entry into Paul Brown Stadium. Gates open at 3 p.m. Fans should arrive at the gates before 4:30 p.m. to avoid missing kickoff.

Matchup of the Game: Bengals lineman Isaiah Prince vs. Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan shook his head Tuesday. He's trying to get his arms around the impact of Crosby, one of the many Raiders whose all-out play Sunday night in Vegas put his team in Saturday's Wild Card Game (4:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals defense vs. Las Vegas Raiders offense

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense may be what has received headlines for their turnaround this season, but their defense has also done its part.

Joe Mixon says opponents aren't laughing at Bengals anymore: 'They know what's going on'

"Everybody was sleeping on us, everybody was not wanting to count us in," Mixon said, via the team's official website. "Now, we got all the right pieces here, we got all the things that we need to be able to play in games like this and where we're able to compete for championships. That's what Zac (Taylor) brought these guys in to do.

This Joe Burrow stat should have Bengals fans ready for playoffs

That’s pretty well known. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback dominated as he led the LSU Tigers during his senior season back in 2019, a year in which he won the Heisman Trophy and guided LSU to the national title game.

Bengals 3-round mock draft: Cincinnati adds local star in first round

As of now, the stripes would hold the No. 25 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is a new position for them. They’ve held a top-five pick in each of the last two drafts, so they won’t have a shot at the absolute best players in the draft.

