Bengals vs. Raiders injury report: Tee Higgins good to go, Josh Tupou doubtful

Bengals fans everywhere took a collective sigh of relief Thursday afternoon as head coach Zac Taylor cleared the air with Tee Higgins.

Taylor expects Higgins (foot) to play Saturday, and the reason why he was limited Wednesday was because he took a couple snaps off to meet with a trainer.

Zac says he expects Tee Higgins to play Saturday. Might have taken one or two fewer reps than usual and saw the trainer. Only reason for "limited" designation. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) January 13, 2022

Having a fully healthy Higgins out on the field will help the Bengals attack a Las vegas Raiders defense that troubled them for most of their Week 11 matchup. But there’s also no reason to push Higgins when they don’t need to.

Higgins was limited again for the team’s final practice before Saturday’s Wild Card game against Las Vegas. Jalen Davis (ankle) Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) were limited as well, and the team lists them as questionable for Saturday.

Josh Tupou (knee) was the only player not to practice for Cincinnati this week. He’s listed as doubtful, but he may as well be declared out. This should give Mike Daniels a chance to get elevated off the practice squad and play Tupou’s snaps, as the veteran proved last week in Cleveland that he’s kept his body right this season.

Las Vegas has an equally clean final injury report as Cincinnati. The only question is whether or not DT Johnathan Hankins (back/knee) will play. The eighth-year player was limited Thursday after the team listed him as a non-participant for their two walkthroughs earlier in the week. Everyone else on their active roster should be good to play.