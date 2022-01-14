 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joe Burrow named PFF Comeback Player of the Year

Burrow was outstanding this season coming off his knee injury in 2020.

By Adam Haste
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are the 2021-22 AFC North Champions and are now getting set for their first playoff game since 2015.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was phenomenal in his second season while coming off torn ACL and MCL injuries in November of 2020.

Burrow finished just his second regular season with 4,611 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns while completing 70.4% of his passes. He also added 118 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

With that being said, Pro Football Focus named Burrow their NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Burrow finished the season first in the NFL in passing grade with a 91.2, first in grade vs. the blitz with a 93.2, and he had the highest passing grade when kept clean with a 94.6.

On top of all that, he had the most 20+ yard touchdown throws in the NFL with 13 on the season after the Bengals struggled mightily with the deep ball last year.

This season showed just how special Burrow can be for this franchise and if he can stay healthy, the future is bright in Cincinnati.

Here’s to hoping this is just one of many honors Burrow earns this postseason.

