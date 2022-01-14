Bengals News (1/14): Joe Burrow cracks top 5 in playoff QB rankings

Ranking NFL playoff quarterbacks: Strengths, weaknesses and what’s at stake for all 14 QBs in 2021 field

ESPN’s Seth Walder looked at each playoff quarterback individually and to figure out which QB you’d most want on your team.

“Chip on his shoulder,” Drew Brees says of Joe Burrow’s intangibles

It seems rather fitting Drew Brees is calling Joe Burrow’s postseason debut Saturday (4:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) at Paul Brown Stadium. They are mutual fans and have more in common than No. 9.

Joe Mixon Nominated For The 2021 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year

Bengals Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon earned a nomination for the 2021 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year. Mixon finished the regular season with 16 TDs, tied for second-most in team history.

Schematic Look at How Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Bengals Can Attack the Las Vegas Raiders

Joe Burrow clutch factor since LSU has Bengals confident for playoffs

The Bengals trust in "Big Game Joe" before playoffs start.

Around the League

Houston Texans fire coach David Culley after just one season

The Texans have fired coach David Culley after just one season in which Houston went 4-13.

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard won't fully commit to Carson Wentz as starting QB for 2022

Days after the Colts' season came to a crashing halt, GM Chris Ballard was not ready to fully commit to Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback for next season.

Steelers designate WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) to return from injured reserve

The Steelers could be receiving some receiving reinforcements for the postseason. ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.

Alabama WR Jameson Williams declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, who suffered a knee injury this week in the national title game, announced his intentions for the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday.