Adam Pacman Jones: “There’s no Joe Burrow in Las Vegas”

Adam “Pacman” Jones is all-in on these Bengals winning a playoff game. And he believes the key is the advantage that Cincinnati has at quarterback with Joe Burrow facing the leader of the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr.

Jones, of course, respects what Carr has done to get his team to the playoffs in a tumultuous year. “I think Derek Carr has shown nothing but top leadership going through what he had to do this year,” he said. “He’s in charge of everything over there right now in terms of calling the plays making sure guys are comfortable.”

The former Pro Bowl cornerback was referring to Carr’s responsibilities following the departure of head coach Jon Gruden, who resigned last October. Gruden was replaced by interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who Jones called “a players’ coach,” implying that he is not an Xs and Os guy.

Still, Jones predicts that Carr will struggle to deal with the elements, both physical and psychological, in Cincinnati. “Saturday at four o’clock, it’s not going to be Las Vegas time,” he said. “We’re not going to be in the dome. It’s going to be a nasty day in the ‘Nati.” Jones later had this to say about Carr’s composure:

“When he’s back there and feeling comfortable, he can throw the ball anywhere. Everybody knows he can throw the ball. But the first time you hit him, he’s the first, he’s one of the first ones that will tuck his tail and go in at halftime. So I think we have to be physical upfront, let him know it’s going to be a long day, and I think he’ll tap out.”

