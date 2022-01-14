Adam Pacman Jones: Upgrading from Andy Dalton to Joe Burrow is why these Bengals are different

Recently, we had Adam “Pacman” Jones on our show to preview the Bengals’ upcoming Wild Card game against the Las Vegas Raiders. I asked him if anything was different about these Bengals. He began by praising current quarterback Joe Burrow:

“What’s different is the quarterback. The quarterback has played on every spotlight you can pretty much imagine. He’s won the national championship. And those guys are calm guys when it comes to playoffs, to play in the big games.

Jones then explained how the quarterback he had in Cincinnati, Andy Dalton, held back their teams in the postseason:

“I’ve said Andy was nowhere near as good, as poised, as anything as Joe Burrow. Andy was a decent quarterback, a backup at his best, but Andy was what we had in Cincinnati. You can look back and try to flip times but it is what it is. Joe Burrow, he’s a winner. He showed it in college. He can make every throw on the field. And he has that killer instinct. Some of these guys that’s playing that position, ninety percent of them that are the greats, the Tom Bradys, the Aaron Rodgerses, you can keep going down the list. Those guys are very humble. But when it get time to go, it’s a lot of fire in those guys. And it wasn’t the same fire in Andy. You can tell the fire in Joe is way different than the fire that Andy had.”

You can watch the entire interview below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

Win free Bengals tickets and signed merch just by playing the free Bengals Picks game here.