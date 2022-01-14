Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been named to the All-Pro Second Team by the Associated Press. He’s the only Bengals player to receive any All-Pro votes for the 2021 season.

Chase received nine out of a possible 50 votes, which was good for fifth among all NFL receivers. Davante Adams (50) of the Green Bay Packers, Cooper Kupp (50) of the Los Angeles Rams, and Deebo Samuel (21) of the San Francisco 49ers received enough votes to make All-Pro first-team.

Justin Jefferson (20) of the Minnesota Vikings, Chase’s former teammate at LSU, joins Chase on the Second Team.

In his first year with the Bengals, Chase set the franchise record for receiving yards (1,455) to go with his 81 receptions and 13 touchdowns, both are now rookie records for Cincinnati. Among other NFL receivers, Chase finished fourth in receiving yards, and third in touchdowns despite being 20th in both receptions and targets (128) He also finished second behind Samuel in yards per reception (18) and yards per target (11.4).

Chase is going to the Pro Bowl and received the fifth-most All-Pro votes for all receivers in the league. Not bad for a guy who supposedly couldn’t catch five months ago.