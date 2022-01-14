Mike Daniels and Trent Taylor elevated to active roster

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated defensive tackle Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced. Both are classified as standard elevations.

This is great to see for Daniels, who originally joined the Bengals in 2020 and had a solid season along the defensive line. However, the Bengals made several additions there this past offseason. While Daniels was also re-signed to a one-year deal, he was cut prior to the regular season and later signed to the practice squad, where he’s been ever since.

Daniels did get two call-ups from the practice squad, including the regular-season finale vs. the Cleveland Browns, where he had one of the best games of any Bengal that day. That seems to have helped earn him a shot to play in the team’s first playoff game since 2015.

During his seven-year career with the Green Bay Packers, the 32-year-old Daniels appeared in 10 playoff games, so he has plenty of postseason experience to help out a roster that doesn’t have much of it.

As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, both Daniels and Taylor automatically will revert to the practice squad after the game.