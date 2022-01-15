How far will the Bengals go in the playoffs?

How far will the Cincinnati Bengals go in the NFL playoffs?

The Bengals are favored to beat the Raiders, and for many fans the Bengals are favored to win a playoff game for the first time in their whole lives.

This is a different team than the squad Marvin Lewis took to the playoffs. The quarterback is a gunslinger, the system is modernized, and everyone is excited.

Lewis rarely rose to the occasion, yet that’s exactly what Zac Taylor has done this year. He has led the Bengals to wins in their only two primetime games in the last two years. One of those was a win against the 11-2 Steelers with Ryan Finley starting.

The Bengals clinched a playoff spot with a come from behind win over the Chiefs in Week 17. If the Bengals can knock off the Chiefs after falling behind 14-0, then they can beat anyone in the league.

The Bengals are actually favored in a playoff game for the first time since the 2013 season. They were favored to beat the Chargers but ended up losing 27-10.

The Bengals don’t just want that elusive playoff win, they want to be playing in February. They intend to be playing in February.

If any Bengals team can do it, this Bengals team can. This offense is as explosive as it ever has been, and the defense can get the job done.

The Bengals are expected to win at least the first game. What happens after that? A second win? A conference championship? A Lombardi Trophy? How high is too high to dream?