Bengals News (1/15): Just win

Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Every NFL player and head coach will tell you that beating a team twice in one year is extremely difficult. Here are Elise Jesse's three keys to a Bengals playoff win.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja’Marr Chase Nominated For The Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie Of The Year

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is one of six nominees for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year award. Chase led all rookies with 1,455 receiving yards, the most by a rookie in the Super Bowl era.

Bengals’ playoff game vs. Raiders gets shoutout from White House

There's a Bengals fan in the White House.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh: Burrow won’t let Bengals lose in first round

T.J. Houshmandzadeh has some thoughts about the playoff game between the Raiders and Bengals.

2021 All-Pro Team: Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Watt, Cooper Kupp highlight roster

Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio -- My decision to fire coach David Culley; no more clarity on Deshaun Watson's future

Texans general manager Nick Caserio declined to go into specifics about what differences led him to fire coach David Culley after one season but noted they had to do with "next steps or how we move forward."

New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn to miss AFC wild-card game vs. Buffalo Bills because of injuries

The New England Patriots will be without starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills because of ankle and hip injuries.

Ranking the NFL's playoff head coaches in 2022, from Bill Belichick to Rich Bisaccia | Sporting News

Bill Belichick and Andy Reid top our NFL postseason coach rankings. Who is No. 3?

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 14

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Friday.