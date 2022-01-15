Bengals vs. Raiders inactives: Cincinnati without key special teamer, and Mike Daniels will suit up

The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders released their lists of inactive players for this Wild Card matchup.

Here are the players the Bengals will be without:

DT Josh Tupou

OT Fred Johnson

WR Trenton Irwin

WR Stanley Morgan

DT Tyler Shelvin

DE Wyatt Ray

CB Jalen Davis

Tupou being out was fairly expected as he didn’t practice all week. Cincinnati also called up veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels from the practice squad, which was a very good indication they were going to need to fill a body there in the middle.

Tee Higgins not being included on this list was also big. He popped up as limited in the middle of the week but he was a full participant the rest of the week. He is obviously going to be a big part of this offense today opposite of Ja’Marr Chase.

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan has made waves recently as a blocker in the running game, but more importantly he was the team’s best gunner. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact that has today.

Here are the players the Raiders will be without:

CB Amik Robertson

LB Patrick Onwuasor

DE Malcolm Koonce

OG Jordan Simmons

OT Jackson Barton

DT Kendal Vickers

The big news here is that tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs are both going to play. They were both limited in practice all week, but it looks like that may have just been a precautions since they played five quarters of football on Sunday Night Football last week.

Otherwise, Las Vegas isn’t missing any notable names going into a game where both teams are pretty healthy for the time of year.