Today is the day the Cincinnati Bengals look to end three decades of playoff misery by taking down the Las Vegas Raiders in what’s sure to be one of the best Paul Brown Stadium atmospheres we’ve ever seen.
Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s Wild Card Weekend game.
- Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Playoffs
- Start Time: 4:30 pm ET
- Location: Paul Brown Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
Buy Bengals vs. Raiders Tickets here. And if you’re feeling dangerous, purchase Super Bowl tickets here. And sure to check out the Bengals collectibles at FOCO.
- Live Online Stream: Peacock Premium, NBC Sports App, or free trial of fuboTV.
- Announcers:: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Kathryn Tappen and Terry McAulay.
- Radio Broadcast: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham calling the action.
- Replay: NFL Game Pass and NFL Network (check local listings).
- Weather: Low-to-mid 30s and slight overcast with no chance of rain, per NFL Weather.
- Inactives
- Odds: The Bengals are 6-point favorites with an over/under of 48.5 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Now. LET’S ROCK BABY!
WHO DEY!!!
Loading comments...