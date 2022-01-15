Today is the day the Cincinnati Bengals look to end three decades of playoff misery by taking down the Las Vegas Raiders in what’s sure to be one of the best Paul Brown Stadium atmospheres we’ve ever seen.

Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s Wild Card Weekend game.

Game : Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Playoffs

: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Playoffs Start Time: 4:30 pm ET

4:30 pm ET Location: Paul Brown Stadium

Paul Brown Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Now. LET’S ROCK BABY!

WHO DEY!!!