Bengals vs. Raiders second half

Time to finish the deal.

By Jason Marcum Jan 15, 2022, 6:05pm EST

The Cincinnati Bengals are 30 minutes away from their first playoff win in 31 years if they hold on to take down the Las Vegas Raiders, so come join the fun in our second-half open thread!

WHO DEY!!!
