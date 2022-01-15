Bengals score controversial TD that rules analyst says should’ve been replayed

The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, till the end of the second quarter, were mostly playing a field-goal game.

Well, the game started to come alive when Joe Burrow scrambled on third down and found Tyler Boyd deep in the end zone.

The only problem with the play is many thought it was ruled down as the ball was in flight. As you can hear in the video below, there was an erroneous whistle blown, and it was believed to have been because Burrow threw the ball while out of bounds.

An analyst that specializes in rules came onto the telecast and said the play should’ve been replayed. However, on the field, since Burrow wasn’t frankly close to being out of bounds, the referees called it a touchdown, Boyd’s first of the evening.

The Bengals went into the half up 20-13, as the Raiders then charged down the field and scored a potential game-saving touchdown since it felt like this one was getting away from Vegas.

That said, while the Bengals would’ve been out of a touchdown had this play been ruled down or replayed, even without the whistle, the outcome would’ve remained the same, so to Bengals fans, this was the correct call.