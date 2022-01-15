Larry Ogunjobi carted off field; Trey Hendrickson evaluated for concussion

The Cincinnati Bengals may be without several key players for the remainder of this game. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who the Bengals signed from Cleveland this past offseason, was carted off the field.

Around the NFL is now listing Ogunjobi as questionable, but it certainly feels unlikely he’ll make it back to the field.

However, he’s certainly left his impact on this game. Ogunjobi scooped up Trey Hendrickson’s strip on Derek Carr earlier in the game, a massive turning point for Cincinnati despite the mere field goal product.

Starting with the Bengals and Raiders Week 11 matchup, Ogunjobi has had a quarterback hit in every game Cincinnati has played. He’s been a factor for their defensive line, one that’s among the most improved units on this roster.

The Bengals may be down stud defensive end Trey Hendrickson as well, which could be even more crucial of a loss for Cincinnati. Hendrickson is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving the game midway through the third quarter. He is also questionable to return.

Update: DE Trey Hendrickson is being evaluated for a possible concussion. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 15, 2022

Update: DT Larry Ogunjobi has a right foot injury. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 15, 2022

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. And as always, Who Dey!