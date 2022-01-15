The Bengals, Raiders and Evan McPherson made history in Wild Card thriller

History was made in the Cincinnati Bengals’ first playoff game since the 2015 season.

In what was already guaranteed to be an electric homefield crowd with the Las Vegas Raiders in town, Bengals fans helped break the franchise record for attendance at Paul Brown Stadium.

The announced number was 66,277 fans in the stands, and it was clear the strong majority of them were rooting for the Bengals, who needed every bit of it in what became a bit of a defensive game that came down to the final minutes.

But that wasn’t the only history made today. In a game dominated by field goals, rookie kicker Evan McPherson set a new Bengals playoff record with four made field goals. The previous record was actually a tie between Horst Muhlmann and Jim Breech at three made kicks.

McPherson was money throughout his first NFL season, and this performance further established his place among the league’s best kickers.

Anyone who watched this game could see the Bengals needed every bit of these record-breakers, as McPherson accounted for 12 points on these field goals alone in a game decided by seven points.

That wasn’t the only kicking history made, as this was the first game in NFL postseason history with two teams making four or more field goals, while it also tied the record for most total field goals made in a playoff game.

The Raiders & Bengals have combined to make 8 field goals today, tying the single-game NFL playoff record most recently matched in the Steelers-Broncos Divisional Round matchup in the 2015 postseason



This is the first playoff game in NFL history in which each team made 4+ FGs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 16, 2022

The crowd noise helped cause havoc within the Raiders offense, which was going against a banged-up Bengals defense for much of the second half as Trey Hendrickson and Larry Ogunjobi went out with injuries. They were limping to the finish line, and Bengals fans helped make sure they got there.

In the end, the Bengals held on for a 26-19 victory we won’t soon forget, as it ended 31 years of no postseason success for this franchise, as this city can finally celebrate a playoff win!

The future is only getting brighter for this franchise.

CINCINNATI, THIS IS FOR YOU! pic.twitter.com/F59SGmzSLd — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 16, 2022

