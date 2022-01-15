 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Twitter reactions to Bengals ending their playoff drought

Relieved? Yes. Content? Absolutely not.

By PatrickJudis and Dadio Makdook
To say this win was an emotional one for fans is an understatement. This Cincinnati Bengals fanbase has seen every type of loss or collapse there has been to see in the NFL.

For 31 long years, this franchise went without a playoff win. So when linebacker Germaine Pratt finished the game off with an interception to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. You didn’t just hear a stadium erupt. You heard a curse being broken.

Warning there is some NSFW language ahead

Emotions run wild

Of course the Bengals couldn’t get their first playoff win of the Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor era in an easy fashion. The game had to be close and come down to pretty much the last play of regulation. Fans couldn’t be comfortable until they knew it was over, which caused the kind of hysteria you’d expect.

Many had no idea how to even express themselves.

But Bengals fans and players know that this is nowhere near the ultimate goal.

Former Bengals get in on the celebration

This drought has been going on for over 30 years, so obviously there are some fan favorites who never got to experience this feeling or bring a win to Cincinnati themselves. Well, they were there on Twitter to celebrate with the rest of us.

