Twitter reactions to Bengals ending their playoff drought

To say this win was an emotional one for fans is an understatement. This Cincinnati Bengals fanbase has seen every type of loss or collapse there has been to see in the NFL.

For 31 long years, this franchise went without a playoff win. So when linebacker Germaine Pratt finished the game off with an interception to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. You didn’t just hear a stadium erupt. You heard a curse being broken.

Emotions run wild

Of course the Bengals couldn’t get their first playoff win of the Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor era in an easy fashion. The game had to be close and come down to pretty much the last play of regulation. Fans couldn’t be comfortable until they knew it was over, which caused the kind of hysteria you’d expect.

OMG. I can't fucking believe it. This is the best day ever!!! — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) January 16, 2022

WE'VE DONE IT.. WE'VE FUCKING DONE IT!!!! GET IIIIINNNNN!!!!!! — Bengals UK (@WhoDey_UK) January 16, 2022

We fucking did it pic.twitter.com/WqgaTYmYy8 — Rebecca Toback (@Rebecca_Toback) January 16, 2022

Many had no idea how to even express themselves.

Omg. I vsnt even type. — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) January 16, 2022

I can’t even put into words. — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) January 16, 2022

FOR THE CITY! We're not done. pic.twitter.com/VD6NKjmkYL — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 16, 2022

Shaking. — Rebecca Toback (@Rebecca_Toback) January 16, 2022

CINCINNATI, THIS IS FOR YOU! pic.twitter.com/F59SGmzSLd — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 16, 2022

For ten years, I lived and breathed Bengals, every day, 14-16 hours/day while working a regular job and paid hardly anything at all. I eventually ran things with @Rebecca_Toback and @marcum89 and stepped down in 2015-ish, adding commentary from time to time until 2018. (2/4) — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) January 16, 2022

So I say this… WHODEY. Some will say it’s finally over… I say it’s just beginning. WHOFUCKINGDEY! (4/4) — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) January 16, 2022

The longest-tenured player on the offense got a special birthday present. @cj_uzomah | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/70IVxSVlcP — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 16, 2022

But Bengals fans and players know that this is nowhere near the ultimate goal.

Joe Burrow just cares about winning. He was asked if he will celebrate the Bengals playoff win or start getting to work for the next round?



“Straight to work.” #Bengals — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) January 16, 2022

Celebrate the win tonight ya'll. But back to business after that. With a QB like Burrow...the Super Bowl's still in play. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) January 16, 2022

Former Bengals get in on the celebration

This drought has been going on for over 30 years, so obviously there are some fan favorites who never got to experience this feeling or bring a win to Cincinnati themselves. Well, they were there on Twitter to celebrate with the rest of us.

All the old head (former) @Bengals players and coaches should be rejoicing! Proud of these young dudes! #Whodey — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) January 16, 2022

I can’t even make noise because the baby is sleeping, so happy for the fans of Cincinnati, very deserving after so many years — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 16, 2022

Jeremy Hill on his IG pic.twitter.com/SEoAumjwnS — Nicole Zembrodt (@NicoleZembrodt) January 16, 2022

Who Dey! — T.J. Houshmandzadeh (@housh84) January 16, 2022

Those players, staff, front office and most of all that city deserved that! #CINvsLV — Giovani Bernard (@G_Bernard25) January 16, 2022

So how did me and my co-host of the #1 Bengals podcast feel after supporting this team for decades and covering the last five painful playoff losses?

