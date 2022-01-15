Zac Taylor awards game balls to Mike Brown and city of Cincinnati

Finally, a playoff win for the city of Cincinnati to celebrate!

After 31 long and at times extremely painful years, the Bengals won a game in the NFL playoffs, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in front of a record-breaking Paul Brown Stadium crowd.

This playoff drought coincided with Mike Brown’s ownership of the Bengals, as he took the reins in 1991 following the passing of legendary coach and owner Paul Brown.

So of course, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made sure to honor Mike and the city of Cincinnati with game balls following the memorable win.

“This means the world to him,” Taylor said of Brown. “We owe so much to that man for being patient with us. If I coached in any organization in football, I probably wouldn’t be here.”

”We want to start new traditions with playoff wins where we give game balls to the city and let fans enjoy it,” Taylor said of the game ball that went to the Queen City.

Bengals fans love seeing and hearing it!

Game balls for Mike Brown and the fans in the City of Cincinnati. Class from Zac Taylor. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/FJEvTOxszo — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 16, 2022

