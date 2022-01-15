Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham call Bengals’ game-winning INT vs. Raiders

After 31 years, your Cincinnati Bengals have won a playoff game and are now heading to the Divisional Round, likely to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was far from easy, but the Bengals did what was needed to take down the Las Vegas Raiders in Wild Card Weekend.

Just as they did in the regular season, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were near-masterful, Evan McPherson kicked four field goals, and the defense overcame several key injuries to hold the Raiders to just 19 points.

While the offense gets much of the attention, it wasn’t Burrow, Chase or McPherson who were called on to make the game-clinching play. It was the defense, who needed one final stop at their own goal line to preserve the win, and they got it in the form of linebacker Germaine Pratt intercepting Derek Carr on 4th and Goal.

Now, you can hear the Bengals radio call with Dave Lapham and Dan Hoard as they celebrated the big INT to keep this team’s Super Bowl dreams alive (via Timothy Burke).

As called on Bengals radio: pic.twitter.com/Gw46t7JeLU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 16, 2022

