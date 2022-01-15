Bengals looking likely to face Titans in AFC Divisional Round

For the first time in the entire life of most of their players, the Cincinnati Bengals have won a playoff game. It felt like destiny since their dynamic last few weeks, clinching a division title for the first time since 2015.

With that in mind, the Bengals will be looking onward, as Joe Burrow alluded to in his postseason comments. The cigars were there for the AFC North clinch, but it’s all business after this win.

Given that’s the mindset, it’s time to go ahead and look forward to their matchup against whoever may take the field to challenge them in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs. They’re guaranteed to take to the road with the Bills victory.

The Bills are the No. 3 seed, so the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 teams are going to advance. That means the No. 2 vs. No. 7 seed will finalize the remaining bracket.

The odds heavily favor the Chiefs downing the Steelers. Per DraftKings, the Chiefs are -760 on the money line which means that one can bet $760 to win $100. The implied win probability, via an Action Network calculator, is 88.4%.

That means it’s very likely the Bengals will take to the road four hours south to battle the Tennessee Titans, who are expecting Derrick Henry to be back in action. Thankfully, the run defense has been a strength for Cincinnati, so the matchup plays in their favor.

Most would agree that a trip to Nashville is more preferred than one to Buffalo or Kansas City. That said, by Monday morning, we’ll know for sure if the Bengals are heading to Buffalo or Nashville.