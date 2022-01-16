Bengals News (1/16): Celebration

Photo Gallery | Best Images Of AFC Wild Card Vs. Las Vegas Raiders

View the best game action photos from the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Las Vegas Raiders during Wild Card Weekend.

Bengals’ first playoff win since pre-text message era prompts righteous celebration

The crowd at Paul Brown Stadium, unsurprisingly the largest ever at the facility, was positively euphoric when Pratt secured the goal-line pick.

Quick Hits: C.J. Uzomah merges the Bengals past and present in the playoff win

The Pro Bowl list in the team's main auditorium at Paul Brown Stadium is where tight end C.J. Uzomah saw Rodney Holman's name and that's why he wore his No. 82 jersey at his postgame news conference that was just as wild as Saturday night's 26-19 Wild Card victory over the Raiders.

Bengals salute history since winning a 31-year playoff game

Naturally, the Bengals would win their first playoff game since Sam Wyche, Boomer Esiason, Ickey Woods and, yes, Rodney Holman, when a relentless linebacker not known for coverage but for turnovers ripped the ball from the nephew of a former Bengals quarterback for an interception with 12 seconds left on fourth down and two yards from overtime.

Postgame comments from Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor and the Bengals after the game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, AFC Playoffs

Check out the postgame quotes from head coach Zac Taylor, quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals as Cincinnati advances in the AFC Playoffs.

Jerome Boger and officials from Raiders-Bengals game not expected to work again in playoffs

Burrow was close to stepping out of bounds, but the officials came together and ruled he was in-bounds, and the result of the play was a touchdown. The problem is, that a clear whistle could be heard while the ball was in the air. Once that whistle is blown, the play should be dead.

Ja'Marr Chase continues record year as Bengals end drought: 'We ain't accomplished nothing yet'

Ja'Marr Chase was Joe Burrow﻿'s go-to guy from the get-go in the Bengals' drought-destroying 26-19 win over the Raiders on Super Wild Card Weekend.

NFL VP of officiating says officials thought whistle on Bengals' TD came after the catch

While it was a tough break for the Raiders, it would have been an even worse call for the Bengals to have what would have very likely been a TD anyway called back because of an inadvertent whistle.

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday's games

The opening day of Super Wild Card Weekend saw the Bengals and Bills advance, while the Raiders and Patriots were sent home. Judy Battista lists winners and losers from the first day of the postseason.

Philadelphia Eagles DE Josh Sweat out vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers after hospital stay

Eagles starting defensive end Josh Sweat underwent an emergency procedure last week and missed the Wild Card game against the Buccaneers.

Suddenly, Raiders' Mark Davis has a problem

The players on his team want interim coach Rich Bisaccia to get the permanent job. Multiple players, including quarterback Derek Carr, have spoken out in favor of Bisaccia. How can Davis hire someone else? How would anyone else want that job, under these circumstances?

San Diego plots potential litigation over Chargers relocation

With St. Louis getting $790 million from the NFL over the re-relocation of the Rams to L.A., someone in San Diego has gotten an idea. There’s a movement in the former home of the Chargers to sue the NFL over the team’s departure.

Bills become first team in NFL history to pitch a 'perfect' offensive game in playoff win over Patriots

The Bills didn't punt, kick a field goal, nor turn the ball over in the blowout win. They are the second team in the Super Bowl era to score a touchdown on seven straight possessions in a playoff game.