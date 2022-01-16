Bengals vs. Titans is set for Divisional Round of NFL playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. It will happen Saturday, January 22nd at 4:30 pm ET on CBS. You can stream it online with CBS Sports.

The Bengals are in this round for the first time in 31 years after outlasting the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Wild Card Weekend.

The Titans made it here after finishing the regular season 12-5 and earn the AFC’s top seed, netting them a first-round bye, so they’ll be well rested for this one.

In addition, star running back Derrick Henry is set to return following a foot injury that’s kept him sidelined since Week 8.

The last time the Bengals won a playoff game before this year, the Titans were still the Houston Oilers.

The Bengals and Titans last met during the 2020 season. That was a Week 8 win over the Titans 31-20 inside Paul Brown Stadium. This year’s matchup will be played in Nashville.

On to Tennessee.

Divisional Playoffs



• Bengals at Titans, CBS, 4:30 p.m. ET.

• 49ers at Packers, FOX, 8:15 p.m. ET.

• Rams/Cardinals at Buccaneers, NBC, 3 p.m. ET.

• Bills at Chiefs, CBS, 6:30 p.m. ET. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2022

