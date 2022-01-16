Divisional Round bracket, schedule, times, TV info, odds and more

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs have been set, for the most part.

We still have the Monday Night Football clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, but the NFL has gone ahead and announced the entire Divisional Round schedule.

Saturday’s action begins with Joe Burrow and the upstart Bengals taking on the AFC’s top-seeded Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The nightcap features the San Francisco 49ers against the Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field.

The winner of Rams - Cardinals has a Sunday afternoon battle with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The night game will see Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Josh Allen Buffalo Bills in what should be en epic QB duel.

Here’s what you need to know for the next round of the NFL playoffs.

AFC

1. Tennessee Titans 12-5

2. Kansas City Chiefs 12-5

3. Buffalo Bills 11-6

4. Cincinnati Bengals 10-7

5. Las Vegas Raiders 10-7

6. New England Patriots 10-7

7. Pittsburgh Steelers 9-7-1

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers 13-4

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-4

3. Dallas Cowboys 12-5

4. Los Angeles Rams 12-5

5. Arizona Cardinals 11-6

6. San Francisco 49ers 10-7

7. Philadelphia Eagles 9-8

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 15

Cincinnati Bengals 26, Las Vegas Raiders 19

Buffalo Bills 47, New England Patriots 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Philadelphia Eagles 15

San Francisco 49ers 23, Dallas Cowboys 17

Kansas City Chiefs 42, Pittsburgh Steelers 21

Monday, Jan. 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams - 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans - 4:30 p.m. (ET) on CBS, Paramount+

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers -8:15 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Sports Live

Sunday, Jan. 23

Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs -AFC: 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+

Conference Championships Round

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC Championship Game - 3:05 p.m. ET CBS

NFC Championship Game - 6:40 p.m. ET Fox

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13

Super Bowl 56 - 6:30 p.m. ET NBC

