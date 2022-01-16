 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News THE DROUGHT IS OVER!!!

Ja’Marr Chase wasted no time in breaking another Bengals record in first playoff game

It is hard to imagine that we won’t have Ja’Marr Chase’s name written plenty of times in the Bengals’ record books.

By PatrickJudis
NFL: AFC Wild Card-Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

There was a famous moment when the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Ja’Marr Chase in which the rookie said he was going to break all of the franchise’s receiving records. There were people who scoffed and used it as a way to criticize him.

However, Chase keeps tallying up the records and being a difference maker at the same time. So it is only fitting he broke yet another one in his first playoff game.

Chase finished the game against the Las Vegas Raiders with nine catches for 116 yards. That is the most yards ever by a rookie wide receiver in a playoff game. The previous holder was Chris Collinsworth from Super Bowl XVI where he had 107 yards.

Chase’s play was crucial in this game. Whenever this team needed a first down, it seemed Joe Burrow was tossing a back shoulder throw to Chase for the conversion. That included three runs for 23 yards, two of which going for first downs, including a 4th-and-1 run to the edge in which he gained 15 yards. That drive ended with the Bengals’ second and last touchdown of the night when Joe Burrow hit Tyler Boyd for the controversial whistle touchdown.

The Raiders seemed to have Brandon Facyson and Desmond Trufant follow Chase while having Casey Hayward follow Tee Higgins. That matchup obviously benefited Chase as he saw 12 targets on the night. He also had another big play taken away after it was determined there was a timeout called prior to the snap, so Chase’s day could have been even bigger.

You get the feeling that likely won’t be the only record these Bengals break in the playoffs.

