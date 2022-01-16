Zac Taylor delivers game ball to Bengals fans at a bar; C.J. Uzomah and Kevin Huber also help out

Bengals fans earned a game ball for Cincinnati’s first playoff win in 31 years.

In the postgame press conference, Taylor said that he was going to give out two game balls. One went to Mike Brown, and the other went to the fans that went so long since their last playoff win.

“I’m just really, really happy for the city of Cincinnati,” Taylor said. “They get a chance to enjoy this.”

The fans showed up, breaking Paul Brown Stadium’s record for attendance. The crowd was loud, and forced a few false starts early. One of them kept the Raiders to a field goal on the opening drive. Another one extended the Raiders’ distance to go, which led to a third-and-eight sack-fumble.

In a one-score game, these plays could have made the difference.

Taylor himself went to Mount Lookout Tavern with Kevin Huber to deliver a game ball.

In a video on Twitter, Taylor showed up with Huber, the longest tenured player on the team and Cincinnati native. Huber lost in the first round of the playoffs six times, but won the seventh with Taylor.

C.J. Uzomah, the heartbeat of this team, also went out to deliver game balls. Uzomah crossed the river into Fort Wright, Kentucky, to Walt’s Hitching Post, and delivered another game ball.

Taylor said he wants to make this a tradition every time they win a playoff game. Hopefully, this will be the first of many appearances Bengals players and staff make giving out game balls to a fanbase loving every bit of it.