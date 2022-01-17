Bengals News (1/17): Bring on the Titans

Bengals News

Bengals Next Playoff Stop In Tennessee in Even Stat Matchup With Titans

Joe Burrow tries to do what the Bengals’ two NFL MVP quarterbacks never did and win a road playoff game Saturday in Tennessee against the AFC’s top-seeded Titans in what is unfolding as a fairly even statistical matchup.

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

The 49ers have begun another successful playoff run. ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ continued his dual exploits on offense as San Francisco held on for a dramatic 23-17 victory over Dallas on Sunday in the Wild Card Round.

Jerry Jones 'extraordinarily disappointed' after Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers

Jerry Jones' quest for another Super Bowl will have to wait at least one more year and the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers on Sunday left the owner "extraordinarily disappointed."

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the AFC Divisional Round with a lopsided victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

NFL announces Divisional Round schedule

The NFL announced Sunday the schedule of sites, dates, and times for the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Jan. 22-23.

Bengals fans share experiences of watching playoff win

“When I was a kid my brother and I used to take trading cards from different teams and send them in for autographs,” Neal said. “Jeff Blake was the only person who sent me one back. So, I became a Bengals fan.”

Cincinnati Bengals win their first playoff game in 31 years

With the aid of a deafening Paul Brown Stadium record crowd of 66,277, the Bengals won their first playoff game in the building and first in 31 years Saturday to move to next week’s AFC Divisional Round.

Bengals enjoyed a crazy game atmosphere in their win over the Raiders in Playoffs

Looking back, the fans and city’s sense of identity with the team (and vice versa) was started at the very beginning of the season. Nothing shows this more than the “Why Not Us” mentality coined by tight end C.J. Uzomah earlier in the year in response to league-wide doubters.

Joe Burrow post-game glasses go viral after Bengals playoff win

The fashion statement came right after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years.

Photo Gallery | Postgame Celebrations After AFC Wild Card Win

Go inside the locker room and field level to celebrate with the Bengals following the 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round.

Postgame Speech and Celebration After The Bengals Win In The AFC Wild Card

Cincinnati, WON. NOT DONE. Hear head coach Zac Taylor address the team following the 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card game.

