Bengals vs. Titans opening odds

All of the top seeds in the AFC took care of business in Wild Card weekend.

The 4th-seeded Bengals took down the 5th-seeded Las Vegas Raiders. The other two games in the conference 2nd-seeded Chiefs taking on the 7th-seeded Steelers, beating them 42-21, and the 3rd-seeded Bills thrashing the 6th-seeded Patriots.

With that said, the Bills and Chiefs will square off in Arrowhead Stadium next weekend, and the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Bengals, according to DraftKings, have opened as 3-point underdogs.

For reference, the Chiefs have opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Buffalo Bills. Cincinnati has also opened as +150 on the money line, which means if you bet $100, you’ll earn $150 for a total return of $250.

As for the total, that is currently set at 47.5.

For the matchup itself, this is a far better situation for the Bengals than heading to either Kansas City or Buffalo. The Bengals weakness on defense is more so in their pass defense.

The Titans, while they have the strongest rushing attack of all four teams behind Derrick Henry, who is expected to play, their passing, behind Ryan Tannehill, isn’t up to the lofty standards the other three teams in the AFC have set.

Cincinnati has a versatile attack with their lacking area being in protection for superstar quarterback Joe Burrow. The Titans rank 13th in sack percentage which will be concerning for the Bengals on Saturday.

That said, the two teams are set to square off on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.