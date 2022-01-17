Bengals put Larry Ogunjobi on IR and activate Xavier Su’a-Filo

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:

Placed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on the injured reserve list. Ogunjobi, a fifth-year player out of UNC-Charlotte, suffered a right foot injury in Saturday’s Wild Card victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. He played in 16 games (all starts) during the regular season, making 49 tackles and seven sacks.

Returned offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo to the active roster from the injured reserve list. Su’a-Filo, an eighth-year pro out of UCLA, had been on IR with a knee injury since Oct. 9. He was designated for return and cleared for practice on Dec. 29. Su’a-Filo started Cincinnati’s first two regular-season games at right guard.

This is brutal news for Ogunjobi, whose season over after just one playoff game. Hopefully, the foot injury he suffered won’t require surgery and a lengthy rehab as he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

As for Su’a-Filo, getting him back for some veteran depth in the NFL playoffs is good to see, though I doubt he’ll be back in the starting lineup unless an injury occurs.