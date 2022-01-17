Bengals put Larry Ogunjobi on IR and activate Xavier Su’a-Filo

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:
- Placed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on the injured reserve list. Ogunjobi, a fifth-year player out of UNC-Charlotte, suffered a right foot injury in Saturday’s Wild Card victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. He played in 16 games (all starts) during the regular season, making 49 tackles and seven sacks.
- Returned offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo to the active roster from the injured reserve list. Su’a-Filo, an eighth-year pro out of UCLA, had been on IR with a knee injury since Oct. 9. He was designated for return and cleared for practice on Dec. 29. Su’a-Filo started Cincinnati’s first two regular-season games at right guard.
This is brutal news for Ogunjobi, whose season over after just one playoff game. Hopefully, the foot injury he suffered won’t require surgery and a lengthy rehab as he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.
As for Su’a-Filo, getting him back for some veteran depth in the NFL playoffs is good to see, though I doubt he’ll be back in the starting lineup unless an injury occurs.
