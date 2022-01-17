A.J. Green happy for Bengals, texted former teammates following victory over Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals did it. They won a playoff game for the first time in 31 years. Following their 26-19 win over the Raiders, Joe Burrow made sure that everyone knew the job was not quite finished.

However, while there is more to come and expectations are still high, getting over that hump for the first time in three decades is a huge step for this team.

It’s something many Bengals were never able to achieve. One Bengal legend that found himself in the playoffs multiple times yet never secured a postseason win was star receiver A.J. Green, who is now with the Arizona Cardinals.

Green, who was a fan favorite, showed class after the Bengals won their first postseason game, texting congratulations to many of his former teammates.

AJ Green texted Jessie Bates, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins saying congratulations on the win #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 16, 2022

This is the Bengals’ first season without Green.

Of the 26 receivers who have seen snaps in the franchise’s lengthy history, Green ranks No. 1 in terms of yards per game. Over the past decade, he’s cemented himself as a legend in Cincinnati.

He’s just behind Chad Johnson for many receiving records. That type of production, along with him being the team’s first-round pick back in 2011, formed a bond between him and the city.

Here’s to hoping Green and the Cardinals take down the Los Angeles Rams tonight and make a run to the Super Bowl.