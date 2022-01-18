Bengals awards in Wild Card win over Raiders

What a win for the Cincinnati Bengals players, the fans and the city of Cincinnati. In it, a number of individual players and moments cemented the big victory.

Cast your vote and sound off on your winners for the awards given out in the Bengals’ Wild Card win over the Raiders!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

The team’s franchise quarterback has been on a tear of late. While it wasn’t the bombs away-type of performance we saw against the Ravens and Chiefs, respectively, it was a highly-efficient day from No. 9.

He finished with a 70.5 completion rate (24-of-34), 244 yards, two touchdown passes and zero turnovers. He also had a rating above 110 in a postseason game, which is no small feat.

Ja’Marr Chase:

The rookie was the team’s most versatile weapon on Saturday. He set a rookie record with nine catches in a postseason game, with those netting 116 yards. He also chipped in as a runner, adding 23 yards on three carries.

C.J. Uzomah:

Big No. 87 was a chain-mover and grabber of tough catches. His opening drive touchdown was in an extremely tight window, while a seam route later was a thing of beauty.

Uzomah finished with six catches (on six targets) for 64 yards and a touchdown. Three of those catches went for first downs/touchdowns.

Evan McPherson:

The rookie kicker proved he has ice in his veins, notching 14 total points on Saturday. He hit four huge field goals and both extra point attempts, as Cincinnati needed every single point they could get.

Trey Hendrickson:

The big-ticket free agent had a big strip-sack of Derek Carr, leading to a big, early field goal. Sadly, one could argue his biggest impact was seen when he left the game with a concussion, as Cincinnati really struggled getting consistent pressure without Hendrickson in the lineup.

Germaine Pratt:

The third-year linebacker had nine total tackles, one for loss and the game-sealing interception. He’s made some great strides this year.

Unsung Hero of the Week

Tyler Boyd:

The veteran receiver made some clutch catches on Saturday evening. He finished with four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. Two of the four grabs went for first downs/touchdowns.

Jonah Williams:

It was a solid day from Williams, who largely held the talented Yannick Ngakoue in check. He allowed just one pressure and Ngakoue had only one tackle in the game, en route to a stout 77.9 overall Pro Football Focus score.

Jessie Bates III:

The veteran safety has had some ups and downs this year, but he supplied the team with one of his best performances of the year. Bates had six total tackles and three passes defended against the Raiders.

Sam Hubbard:

The local guy played his guts out on Saturday. With Hendrickson, Larry Ogunjobi and Mike Daniels all leaving the lineup with injuries, it was on Hubbard to be the most impactful guy on the line, while taking a huge number of snaps. Hubbard finished with three total tackles and a sack.

Play of the Game

C.J. Uzomah’s opening drive touchdown:

The veteran tight end made a bunch of great catches on Saturday. On the team’s first offensive drive, Burrow squeezed one into a very tight window wherein Uzomah grabbed it in tight coverage for the score.

How fitting that the first Bengals TD was to the soul of the team, C.J. Uzomah pic.twitter.com/fLtbqzR44H — Dadio Makdook (@dadiodefacto) January 15, 2022

Trey Hendrickson’s sack-fumble:

Big No. 91 didn’t make it through the whole game, but he had a big impact on the snaps he did take. In the first quarter, Hendrickson shot past Foster Moreau to get to Carr and force a fumble. It led to a field goal.

Trey Hendrickson forces the fumble on Carr and Bengals recover!!!!



pic.twitter.com/btt9LIHIIs — Alex (@dbs408) January 15, 2022

Tyler Boyd’s second quarter touchdown catch:

The touchdown here is getting a lot of attention, but not for the right reasons. The fact that a whistle being blown at all shouldn’t have happened notwithstanding, the great footwork by Burrow and continued heads up play by Boyd made this a pivotal moment in this contest.

Evan McPherson’s fourth quarter field goal:

No field goal is easy in the pros, but some may ask why a 28-yarder being nominated here. Well, it was deep into the fourth quarter and the Bengals absolutely had to have these points to keep the Raiders at an arm’s length. McPherson came through and hit the field goal to extend the lead to 10 points.

Germaine Pratt’s interception:

The third-year linebacker came up with an iconic play for the franchise, as he intercepted Derek Carr’s pass at the Bengals’ one-yard line to seal the win.

The other defender who was awesome in the wildcard match is linebacker Germaine Pratt.



He excelled both in coverage and against the run in this game including the game sealing interception. If he can carry this momentum into next week, it could be huge for a Bengals win. pic.twitter.com/T1E4NDeGRJ — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) January 17, 2022