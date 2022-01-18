Bengals News (1/18): Marvin Lewis shares his thoughts on Cincinnati getting playoff win

Bengals alumni salute the 2021 team for their playoff win

"I was at the field level and I got to hear the roar on that interception," McGee says of linebacker Germaine Pratt's game-ending interception at the Raiders 2. "You're talking about chills goose-bumping down your spine. Bad knees and all jumping up and down. It's how you want 66,000 to sound."

Taylor-Made Takes: Zac Taylor talks about the euphoria surrounding the Bengals after the AFC Wild Card win

I have to look at how different they are. They had no pass rushers last year and they've added some really good ones in Bud Dupree and Denico Autry and Jeffrey Simmons is fully healthy. Last year it was kind of a perfect storm for us and our offensive line at that point.

A look back photos from the Bengals series with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Oilers. The Bengals and Titans (formerly Oilers) have met 75 times, making the Titans the third-most played foe in Bengals history. The Bengals and Titans/Oilers were rivals in the old AFC Central Division, playing twice per year in the regular season from 1970-2001.

Mike Vrabel: 'Big week of practice' for Derrick Henry ahead of Titans' matchup vs. Bengals

"It's going to be a big week of practice for us to continue to get Derrick back out there and get him acclimated to running the football and to seeing blocking schemes and seeing where guys are and to see where the cuts are," coach Mike Vrabel said Monday, via The Tennessean.

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis Shares Thoughts on Joe Burrow, Offers Insight About Mike Brown's Desire to Win

“This is the business where you coach harder to be able to coach longer, unless you win that Super Bowl everybody falls off that cliff at the end of the year and it takes a while to recover from it," Lewis said in an exclusive conversation with All Bengals.

Why not the Cincinnati Bengals? With Joe Burrow and a talented roster, a deep NFL playoff run is possible

The Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game Saturday. It had been 31 years and nine days since the last time that happened. Only four players on the Bengals' current roster were even alive yet. There was, at that time, no such thing as a text message. The team they beat to win that game was called the Houston Oilers, and yes, young readers, they do still exist but they're now called the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals lost the following week to the Los Angeles Raiders, who are now the Las Vegas Raiders and, somewhat poetically, the team the Bengals beat 26-19 Saturday.

Bengals declare unused 2022 salary cap rollover amount

For the Bengals, the rollover money checks in at $5.2 million. That’s the eighth-most rollover money of any franchise in the league and far, far behind the $25.8 million number for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Bills booming after Josh Allen's historic night

The Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years on Saturday, and this feels like a team that might be just getting started. Joe Burrow threw two more touchdown passes, Ja’Marr Chase went over 100 yards receiving once again and Lou Anarumo’s defense sealed the victory on a goal-line interception by linebacker Germaine Pratt to knock out the Raiders and advance to the Divisional Round for the first time since Boomer Esiason was in town. “To me personally, it means the world,” said linebacker Sam Hubbard, a Queen City.

The First Read, Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing and eliminated playoff teams

It turns out that Super Wild Card Weekend wasn't so super or wild after all. The Pittsburgh Steelers proved to be as feeble as expected. The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots weren't much of a match, either. Thank God for the Dallas Cowboys and all of their head-scratching decisions and last-minute drama. Without their chaotic loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, we wouldn't have a whole lot to talk about today.

Kyler Murray following Cardinals' loss: 'Disappointing' we could not 'even make it competitive'

The Cardinals quarterback struggled from start to finish, leading just one effective scoring drive all night and finishing with a passing line of 19 of 34 for 137 yards, two interceptions and a 40.9 passer rating in Arizona's 34-11 NFC Wild Card Game loss to the Rams. The Cardinals exited the postseason quietly, landing on the opposite end of a success scale they once dominated earlier this season.

Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons

An offseason of change, however, is underway as Las Vegas is firing general manager Mike Mayock, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The decision was made several days ago, but was not made official Monday until after the team had submitted interview requests for potential successors, Rapoport added.

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' blowout loss to Rams: 'I think experience is a big part of it'

"I think experience is a big part of it," he said. "There's only one way to experience playoff football and that's to go through it. And unfortunately, we didn't play our best game and I thought L.A. played a great game, had a great plan and outplayed us and outcoached us. But I think you just got to go through these moments and learn from it and grow from it and use it as motivation."