Injury update on Trey Hendrickson and Derrick Henry

UPDATE

As it turns out, Trey Hendrickson was able to practice Tuesday, a good sign for his availability on Saturday.

Hendrickson is currently going through defensive line drills, which is a really great sign for his availability. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 18, 2022

As the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans prepare for their Divisional Round clash, each team has one of their best players questionable to go this week.

For the Bengals, it’s defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who’s had a 2021 season worthy of All-Pro consideration. However, a concussion suffered in Saturday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders has him highly questionable to play in Nashville.

As for the Titans, they’re set to get arguably their best overall player back this week in running back Derrick Henry. Though he’s been out since Week 8 due to a foot injury, many assumed he was set to return this week.

According to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, Henry hasn’t even done contact practice yet since his return but should do so today. How much he’s able to do in practice this week will determine if he plays Saturday.

“It’s going to be a big week of practice for us to continue to get Derrick back out there and get him acclimated to running the football,” said Vrabel.

As for the Bengals, they hope to have Hendrickson able to go Saturday. During his Tuesday meeting with the media, head coach Zac Taylor gave a positive update on Hendrickson, who is making progress as he goes through the NFL concussion protocol.

Good news from Zac Taylor on Trey Hendrickson: "Progressing through the concussion protocol in a positive manner."



Says DT Josh Tupou will be limited at practice today. See how he does and make decisions from there. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 18, 2022

If Hendrickson is unable to go Saturday, that means rookie Cam Sample and second-year man Khalid Kareem will need to step up after combining for 25 tackles, seven QB hits, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the regular season.