Bengals vs. Titans injury report: Trey Hendrickson, Josh Tupou limited

Defensive line depth is the main story for the Cincinnati Bengals entering their Divisional Round matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Larry Ogunjobi, now on Injured Reserve, watched from the sidelines with a boot covering his foot. Filling his literal shoes will be tough for a defense that also lost Mike Daniels to a groin injury Saturday night.

Fortunately, everyone on the team’s 53-man roster practiced Tuesday afternoon, including Trey Hendrickson (concussion), and Josh Tupou (knee). Both players were officially limited.

Hendrickson, who left Saturday’s game in the third quarter, is still going through the NFL’s concussion protocol, as head coach Zac Taylor stated he would not be fully cleared on Tuesday. Practicing at all means he’s on track to be fully cleared by the end of the week and in time to travel to Nashville.

Taylor said Tupou was “week-to-week” last week after he injured his knee against the Cleveland Browns. That can mean a multiple-week timeline in terms of recovery, so for Tupou to be out practicing the next week is great news for a team with just three other defensive tackles on the roster.

The only other player who didn’t have a full practice was Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring), who missed Saturday’s game.

Jalen Davis (ankle), Mike Hilton (ankle), and Sam Hubbard (rib) are all listed with injuries but had full practices Tuesday.

For the Titans, the Derrick Henry question isn’t about if he’s going to play anymore, it’s about how much he’s going to play. Henry, who was placed on I.R. on November 2nd, looked like King Henry during the Titans’ first practice of the week. Henry is not listed on the team’s injury report because he has not officially been activated to the Titans’ roster, but based on Tuesday, it’s hard to imagine he won’t be good to go for Saturday.

Starting NT Teair Tart (ankle) was limited Tuesday, and he’s the only Titan on the active roster who didn’t have a full practice Tuesday. Backup DT Naquan Jones (knee), and CB Buster Skrine (hamstring) went full.