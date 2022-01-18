C.J. Uzomah and Joe Burrow win Bengals PFWA awards

The Cincinnati Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America has named quarterback Joe Burrow as the Bengals’ 2021 MVP, while tight end C.J. Uzomah won the Media Cooperation Award.

This marks the first MVP for Burrow, who finished as Pro Football Focus’ top-graded quarterback in the AFC (91.7), led the NFL in yards per attempt (8.9) and completion percentage (70.4%), and broke franchise records for passing yards (4,611) and touchdowns (34).

“Picking Burrow might be the easiest decision in the history of this award,” chapter president Paul Dehner Jr. said in a press release. “Beyond the gaudy stats, his comeback from the knee injury and leadership off the field made him the complete package in living up to the substantial hype as a franchise game-changer.”





On to the next one... pic.twitter.com/fzkwtLrFrE — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 17, 2022

Uzomah, now in his seventh season, is the 21st recipient of the Media Cooperation Award, given to the player who best represents professionalism and respect in working with media. Anyone who’s followed Uzomah this season won’t be surprised at this given how colorful he’s been in speaking with media this season.

“Not only did Uzomah have as much fun as anyone in his conversations with us, but he was always accessible, forthright and genuine,” said Dehner Jr. “He’s long overdue for the honor as somebody who has been respectful and a pleasure to deal with his entire career.”

Hopefully, these are just the latest in what hopes to be many honors and awards for various Bengals in the coming weeks.

