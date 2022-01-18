Larry Ogunjobi opens up after season-ending foot injury that will require surgery

Larry Ogunjobi has been an important player for the Cincinnati Bengals during their breakout 2021 season.

We got a glimpse of that in the Wild Card win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, a game where Ogunjobi recovered a second-quarter fumble that was turned into three points in a game that finished 26-19 in favor of Cincinnati.

Sadly, Ogunjobi suffered a serious foot injury in the third quarter, which led to him being carted off the field. He has since been placed on injured reserve.

Today, head coach Zac Taylor revealed Ogunjobi’s injury will require surgery, a brutal blow for a guy playing on a one-year deal with NFL free agency just two months away.

Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi will have surgery to fix the foot injury he suffered in the win over Las Vegas, Zac Taylor said. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 18, 2022

Despite the setback, Ogunjobi is staying in good spirits and posted this reflection of his journey thus far on Twitter.

“Heart heavy, but my mind clear. The world favors those who bet on themselves. It also favors those who get knocked down 7 times but get up 8. Am I pissed? YES. Am I frustrated? ABSOLUTELY. But will I quit? NEVER,” Ogunjobi wrote on Twitter.

“All season my narrative has been about “Taking Control” of your life, of your circumstances, and most importantly of your story. So what better opportunity than now to put it into practice? A path deferred is not a path denied! God doesn’t make mistakes.

“This is just another part of the journey, and we all know that the journey is what makes the destination worthwhile. I appreciate all the love, prayers, and support! Small thing to a giant!

“Jobi Out.”

While he won’t play again this season, Ogunjobi is still remaining very much a part of this team. He was seen at practice during Tuesday’s open portion to the media as the Bengals prepare for the Tennessee Titans.

Larry Ogunjobi chatting with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo pic.twitter.com/3TtnrdVZXS — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 18, 2022

"He's a brother, a warrior, I respect his grind. He's a team guy. He'll be missed." Bengals D.J. Reader on loss of Larry Ogunjobi to IR. #RuleTheJungle — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 18, 2022

As a 16-game starter in the regular season for the Bengals in 2021, Ogunjobi finished with career-highs of 16 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks to go with 49 total tackles.

Here’s to hoping the big man makes a speedy recovery and signs a nice contract in the coming months.

This is just another part of the journey, and we all know that the journey is what makes the destination worthwhile. I appreciate all the love, prayers, and support! Small thing to a giant! Jobi Out. pic.twitter.com/rCOlVhhJla — Larry Ogunjobi (@Mr_Ogunjobi) January 18, 2022

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views.