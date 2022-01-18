Bengals cut Xavier Su’a-Filo; Doug Costin joins practice squad, and Drue Chrisman cut from it

Ahead of their Divisional Round clash with the Tennessee Titans, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:

Released offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo. An eighth-year pro out of UCLA, Su’a-Filo joined the team in 2020 and played in eight games (seven starts) over his two seasons. He’s not played since Week 2 due to a knee injury. Su’a-Filo was returned to the active roster from the injured reserve list on Monday.

Signed defensive tackle Doug Costin to the practice squad. Costin, weighing in at 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, is a second-year player out of Miami (Ohio) University. He was originally a college free agent signee of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He has played in 13 career games (nine starts) with Jacksonville and has 31 tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

Released punter Drue Chrisman and long-snapper Colin Holba from the practice squad. Chrisman, a rookie out of Ohio State University, was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in May. Holba, a third-year player out of Louisville, had joined Cincinnati’s practice squad on Dec. 30.

The real news here is Costin joining the team to give Cincinnati more depth at defensive tackle with Larry Ogunjobi on IR, while Mike Daniels (groin) and Josh Tupou (knee) are also banged up.

Depending on how the week progresses on the injury front, Costin may very well be called up to the gameday roster Saturday when Cincinnati takes on the Titans in Nashville.

Also, Drue Chrisman has to be close to the record for most times signed and cut from one practice squad in a single season.