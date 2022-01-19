Shayne Graham believes Bengals are primed for Super Bowl run

Early on in the season, many were skeptical of the ceiling this Cincinnati Bengals team had.

Now, now many are doubting as the Bengals took down the Las Vegas Raiders to win their first playoff game in 31 years.

The Bengals won 26-19 and will advance on to the Division round to take on the Titans in Nashville. The excitement around the city following the Bengals' win over Vegas was felt by all, but those within the organization know the job isn’t even close to being finished.

That said, the route may not be easy, but former Bengals’ legend Shayne Graham believes it could be on the horizon.

“I think everyone just had a vibe that if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen now.” Graham said via All Bengals’ Nicole Zembrodt.

Graham is the franchise's second all-time scorer, behind only Jim Breech, so he knows a thing or two about the organization. One of the lone long-term kickers in franchise history, Graham was on the roster from 2003-2009, earning one Pro Bowl appearance.

Zembrodt was also able to get a quote from Graham on the success of rookie kicker Evan McPherson, who has had one of the best rookie seasons from a kicker in league history. He didn’t hold back regarding his praise for the team’s fifth-round pick.

“I think Evan is going to take my name off of every record that’s there. Even when I thought I was at my best, I don’t think I was anywhere near as good as he was in his first year,” Graham said.

McPherson had four field goals in the Bengals Wild Card victory.