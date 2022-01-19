Bengals sign DT Zach Kerr off Cardinals’ practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals today announce the signing of defensive tackle Zach Kerr.

An eight-year veteran, Kerr was signed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Kerr came out of the University of Delaware in 2014 as a college free agent signee of the Indianapolis Colts. After spending three years in Indy, Kerr has played with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and most recently the Arizona Cardinals.

This season, Kerr started with the 49ers after signing a one-year deal with them in the offseason. Kerr played in four games with San Francisco before being waived on November 6th. Arizona picked him up on November 10th and he played three games for them. The Cardinals released Kerr on January 10th before adding him back to their practice squad on January 12th.

In his career, Kerr has played in 95 career games (16 starts) and has 166 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles to his name.

The Bengals will need Kerr to provide depth for them at defensive tackle this week against the Tennessee Titans. He’s spent most of his time as a nose tackle, so this could be an insurance signing in case Josh Tupou won’t be cleared to play.