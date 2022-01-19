Bengals News (1/19): Zac Taylor and Ryan Tannehill’s history could be meaningful

Playoff Quote Board: Injury updates and looking ahead to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round

The Bengals defensive line took a blow this week when they placed starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on injured reserve after he hurt his foot in the Wild Card win over the Raiders. In what figures to be setting up the addition of a defensive tackle from outside the team on Wednesday, the Bengals released veteran guard Xavier Su'a-Filo to make room. Su'a-Filo just returned to the roster after rehabbing an injury suffered in the second game of the season.

Bengals fan saves Raiders fan's life outside PBS before kickoff

Mills had just wrapped up an afternoon of tailgating. He was on his way in to Paul Brown Stadium when he saw a Raiders fan on the ground. People in the crowd thought he was having a seizure.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor, Titans' Ryan Tannehill have long history

Taylor and Tannehill were together from 2008-11 at Texas A&M when Taylor was starting his coaching career as an offense graduate assistant and tight ends coach. The two were reunited in 2012 when Taylor was the assistant quarterbacks coach of the Miami Dolphins and Tannehill was a rookie quarterback. Taylor coached Tannehill for four seasons with the Dolphins, working up to offensive coordinator by 2015.

3 Mistakes Bengals Must Avoid vs. Titans, Possible Derrick Henry Return

Cincinnati has to go on the road to take on the top-seeded Tennessee Titans, who were one of the best home teams in the regular season. Burrow must avoid mistakes in the pocket versus a Titans defense that has been terrific at taking away the ball from opposing offenses over the past month.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Roundup: The Latest on Trey Hendrickson, Josh Tupou and Stanley Morgan Jr.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson practiced in a limited capacity on Tuesday. He still isn't completely through concussion protocol, but he's moving in the right direction ahead of Saturday's game against the Titans.

Bengals sign free agent, hosted two on tryout and saved cap with a cut

To make room, the Bengals cut veteran guard Xavier Su’a-Filo, which frees roughly $3 million in cap space for the future. The Bengals have some of the most cap space of any team in the NFL and the most of any playoff team already.

Derek Carr trade? Potential landing spots for the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback

Heroics noted, but the Raiders of today sit mired in transition. General manager Mike Mayock has been fired. Owner Mark Davis will hunt for his replacement, along with, presumably, a new head coach. Carr has openly pushed for Rich Bisaccia to return, but the interim leader is far from a shoo-in to land the job. Especially considering how Davis tractor beams toward starry big names -- the Jon Grudens and Jim Harbaughs of the world.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott issues apology for supporting fans throwing trash at officials: 'I deeply regret the comments I made'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday released a statement apologizing for his comments Sunday in which he commended fans for throwing debris at officials following his team's NFC Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Niners ask Trey Lance to imitate Aaron Rodgers in practice as prep for Packers

"We need Trey to be very aggressive, let it rip," coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "Hopefully if he does make some mistakes in practice, our defense will catch it and make him pay. But we need him to be aggressive in everything he does because Aaron doesn't miss many of those opportunities when they're presented to him."

Ryan Tannehill on Titans' path to No. 1 seed in AFC: 'It hasn't always been perfect and pretty'

After starting the season 2-2, Tennessee ripped off six straight wins, including victories against the Bills, Chiefs and Rams. Then they stubbed their toe, losing three of four. But a three-game win streak to end the season has the Titans hot heading into Saturday's Divisional Round bout versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid compares winning Super Bowls to 'chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting'

"If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you're probably going to want to eat that too," Reid said. "Not much is going to stop you, so that's how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting and you're going to try to go get it if you can, the best you can."