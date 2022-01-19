Bengals vs. Titans injury report: Trey Hendrickson goes full

With just three days until the Cincinnati Bengals face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, things continue to trend in the right direction for Trey Hendrickson, who once again practiced today as he goes through the NFL concussion protocol.

After being limited Tuesday, Hendrickson got a full practice in today, a strong indicator that he’ll play Saturday. It can’t be overstated how important he’s been to the Bengals defense and how much they need him to take down the AFC’s top-seeded team in their own building.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) and wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) both practiced in limited fashion for a second-straight day. Tupou would be a nice boost to a defensive line that won’t have Larry Ogunjobi, while practice squad defensive tackles Renell Wren and Mike Daniels are also banged up.

Derrick Henry on missing games and how he worked through it. #Titans pic.twitter.com/mpb6x0q7Vk — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 19, 2022

For the Titans, star running back Derrick Henry practiced fully again and was not on the injury report, despite being sidelined since Week 8 with a foot injury. That doesn’t mean Henry will get a full workload in his first game back this Saturday, though it certainly looks like he’ll be active and get plenty of run against a Bengals defense that ranks fifth in rushing yards allowed per game.

For what it’s worth, Henry has been seen doing light contact drills in practice this week.

We will upload the full Titans injury report when it’s released later.

