Brian Callahan not letting head-coaching interviews deter focus from Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals have had one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL this season, averaging 27 points per game, the seventh-most in the league.

It makes complete sense why teams are looking at offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to captain their franchise after his offense’s masterclass performances against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens.

However, Callahan, who reportedly has an interview with the Denver Broncos on Thursday, just days prior to the team taking on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional round, isn’t letting that distract him from preparing this offense to thrive in Nashville.

“You get individual benefits from the collective success. That’s certainly where I’m at right now. It’s an honor to be included in a process like that. But I would never take anything away from my preparation for a game of this magnitude,” Callahan said via ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Callahan has helped develop Joe Burrow into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has done it with what many would consider a subpar offensive line.

Couple that with how Joe Mixon has played this season, and it’s a no-brainer for Callahan to garner looks from teams needing a head coach.

The Broncos will interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coaching job tomorrow afternoon, per source. The interview will be via videoconference, bc of playoff constraints.



Callahan worked for the Broncos from 2010-16. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 19, 2022

With that in mind, it’s good to know where his focus in the short-term future lies. The Bengals are playing in their biggest game in 31 years, having finally conquered winning a playoff game.

Opening up as underdogs and playing a mid-tier Titans defense, the Bengals should be able to win the game with a great offensive game plan, potentially further solidifying the fact that Callahan should be granted a head-coaching gig.

That said, Callahan has served as the Bengals offensive coordinator for three seasons. An interview with Denver makes even more sense as he’s clearly familiar with the Broncos organization, spending six years there as an assistant.