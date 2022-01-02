 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News AFC NORTH CHAMPS BABY!!!

Filed under:

NFL Week 17: Late afternoon/Sunday Night Football

Packers - Vikings wraps up the day.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers Photo Tom Lynn /Getty Images

Six more games are left on the second-to-last NFL Sunday of the season, so come join our latest open thread!

Oh, and HOW BOUT DEM BENGALS!?!

WHO DEY!

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...