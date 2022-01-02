Bengals vs. Chiefs pregame

The Cincinnati Bengals will look to clinch the AFC North today with a win over the AFC’s current No. 1 team in the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here is a look at all of today’s action.
- Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 1 pm (FOX)
- Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (FOX)
- Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (FOX)
- Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (FOX)
- New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (CBS)
- Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)
- Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (CBS)
- Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm (CBS)
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 pm (FOX)
- Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm (FOX)
- Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 pm( NBC)
Time to get the pregame party rolling!
Who Dey!
