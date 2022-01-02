The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from an AFC North crown, but the AFC’s top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs are standing in the way today at Paul Brown Stadium.
Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s action.
- Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Week 17
- Start Time: 1 pm ET on January 2nd, 2022.
- TV Channel: Today’s game will air on CBS.
- Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.
- Radio Broadcast: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham on the call.
- Online Stream: Paramount+ or a free trial of fuboTV
- Replay: NFL Game Pass
- Weather: Low-to-mid 30s and overcast with a 6% chance of rain, according to NFL weather.
- Odds: The Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points with an over/under of 51, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Time to get the first party of 2022 rocking!
WHO DEY!
