The Cincinnati Bengals won’t have Germaine Pratt vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after all.

Pratt was taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list by the team Saturday morning, but he’s since been ruled out for today’s game.

In order to be cleared from the COVID list, Pratt would’ve needed two negative tests 24 hours apart. Per The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr., Pratt presumably tested positive for COVID for his second test.

Germaine Pratt ruled out by #Bengals. Appears he was negative yesterday but the second test today that would have cleared him fully did not come back negative, so he won’t play.



A third-year linebacker, Pratt was placed on the COVID list Wednesday morning with a positive test. The NFL’s new protocols state that a player can return off the list, provided he’s asymptomatic, after five days, regardless if he’s still positive or negative for the virus.

The Bengals had to clear him by 4 p.m. EST Saturday in order for him to play today, but he could only play if he tested negative twice. This comes inside the new five-day window for all personnel returning off the COVID list. Pratt could’ve officially been activated Monday in accordance with the protocols, but he needed to test negative to play inside that five-day window.

Fortunately for the Bengals, Logan Wilson will return to the defense, giving them one starter at the linebacker position. Markus Bailey will make his second-career start as he plays for Pratt.