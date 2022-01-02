Bengals vs. Chiefs inactives: Brandon Allen fully cleared off COVID list

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off the new year with a huge AFC showdown. Both teams have released their inactive players lists for Sunday’s game.

Here are the players the Bengals will be without today:

QB Jake Browning

RB Trayveon Williams

OL D’Ante Smith

DE Cam Sample (hamstring)

DT Tyler Shelvin

LB Germaine Pratt (COVID-19)

CB Jalen Davis (ankle)

The news this morning revolved around Pratt, who was ruled out with a presumed positive COVID test. Cincinnati hoped Pratt could test negative twice and remained asymptomatic, but he will miss this game.

Browning was called up from the practice squad due to Brandon Allen being on the COVID list as well, but Allen became fully cleared for the game.

Sample and Davis were both declared out on Friday with their respective injuries as neither one practiced during the week.

As expected, Logan Wilson (shoulder) and Khalid Kareem (concussion) are both set to return today. Wilson has been out since Week 13, while Kareem just missed last week’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives:

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder)

OG Kyle Long

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

CB Deandre Baker

QB Shane Buechele

Edwards-Helaire was the only player declared out for Kansas City due to injury. The team ruled him out on Saturday.