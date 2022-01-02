Joe Burrow breaks Bengals’ single-season passing record

When the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Joe Burrow, the expectation and hope was that he would be able to elevate this team to a competitive level. Now that he is doing that in his second year, he’s already started rewriting Cincinnati’s passing records.

Following a big first half today vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Burrow now owns the single season record for passing yards. The previous holder was Andy Dalton with 4,293 during the 2013 season. Burrow’s final number will change as he finishes this season. He sits just under 4,400 yards at the end of this half.

This comes a week after he set the Bengals’ record for passing yards in a single game against the Ravens with 525. This is our first full season of seeing Burrow on the field, and it is clear the addition of Ja’Marr Chase has elevated his play. Chase and Tee Higgins are both above 1,000 yards, and the former is already up to

We will also see plenty of these single season records fall with the addition of a 17th game to the year, so it is worth noting Burrow did this in 15 and a half games. Hopefully, he’ll be able to continue to break these records on the way to a playoff run while erasing the playoff win drought that weighs on this team’s shoulder.

WHAT A HALF FOR @Real10jayy__!



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/Sag0Q8pVKz — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

